Dickinson Ave. to reopen this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side has been covering the 10th Street connector project for the past couple of months.

This week, Greenville could see a possible re-opening of Dickinson Avenue.

North Carolina Highway officials said they have focused their time around the Dickinson Ave. area in the previous weeks because they have intentions of opening it back up sometime during the week.

Since our last update, the roadway on the connector has been grated and paved, a gutter system was installed and the finishing touches were added on a side walk.

This week they hope to put finishing touches on the bridge itself.

DOT officials say there is a lot that goes into reopening a road.

“There is going to be work early in the week to make sure the crossing signals, our signals and everything is ready to go before we open it to traffic,” says Cadmus Capehart, a resident engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“We want to make sure there aren’t going to be any safety concerns once we open it up to traffic.”

There are a number of factors when re-opening a road such as weather and signal testing. Stick with WNCT when the road officially re-opens.

