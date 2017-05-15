Crime Stoppers helps solve cases, in need of public’s help to run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials always ask for the public’s help, and 9OYS regularly refers to Crime Stoppers after many crime stories because investigators often rely on tips from the public to solve these cases.

Investigators say Crime Stoppers helps them solve cases, but due to a decrease in contributions, they now they need the public’s help.

“There’s so many crimes that would probably go unsolved without crime stoppers,” said Kinston police Chief Alonzo Jaynes.

Officials want you to know what the organization does and how it helps keep you safe

“We’re not just a tag line at the end of a story,” said Lt. Kip Gaskins, Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Crime Stoppers has been in service for decades.

People call police with anonymous tips and if your information leads to an arrest there’s a cash payout.

Officers credit the system to solving numerous crimes in the area.

For example, last month the string of shootings in Pitt county that ended with an Ayden man dead in Kinston were all solved with tips.

“We were able to solve that, and, of course, that led to helping Greenville police with the Sheetz, which led to helping the homicide investigation in Kinston,” Gaskins said.

The problem is, the program doesn’t run without the community and money.

“The one that we’re seeing less and less of is the contributions,” said Gaskins.

With decades of work, no informants names ever released, and numerous solved cases, officials need your help to keep the trend going.

Again, all tips are anonymous, and the officers don’t even know who you are.

So if you want information on how to help, just call your county’s Crime Stoppers line.