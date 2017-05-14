Week in review: Trump, healthcare, crime

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here are some of the big headlines from the past week.

President Donald Trump shocked the country when he abruptly fired now former FBI Director James Comey. The circumstances surrounding the firing are still unclear, but Trump insists it was due to Comey not carrying out his job duties effectively.

Comey was in the middle of an investigation looking into ties with the Trump campaign and Russia.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, the debate over a new healthcare bill swung to the Senate, after House Republicans narrowly passed their version.

The plan sparked protests around the country, including here in the East. People were particularly upset because the new plan would allow insurers to charge patients with pre-existing conditions more for insurance.

A new app called the Blue Whale Challenge was pulled from Google Play and Apple App stores after people were concerned it could lead to players committing suicide. The game encouraged players to harm themselves.

“This is a game. This is an app or whatever it may be, it does not mean that you have to follow through with it, because if you do, there is no coming back,” said Jessica Barrow, the call center director at Integrated Family Services.

DH Conley Senior Briana Johnson now faces charges after police say she shot Tony Johnson at Campus Pointe Apartments. Jonhson is expected to recover.

