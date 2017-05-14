Two forest fires reported in Carteret County

Published:

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – Several agencies are working two separate forest fires in Carteret County Sunday afternoon.

Carteret County Ranger Brent Toler told WNCT that both fires are in the Newport area. The first fire was reported just before 1pm Sunday on 9 Mile Road and Sam Hatcher Road.

Toler said the fire is active as of 4:30pm Sunday and covers about 10 acres. An aircraft is being utilized to drop fire retardant. Several homes were threatened, but no one was evacuated.

The second forest fire was reported just after 1:30pm Sunday on Lake Road. Crews quickly gained control of that fire, but were still working on it late Sunday afternoon. No homes or businesses are in the immediate area.

No injuries were reported in either fire. The cause of both fires are under investigation.

Anyone traveling near the Newport area may see heavy smoke. Toler advises residents to stay clear of the area if possible.

