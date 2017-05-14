Several crews respond to apartment fire in Duplin County

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – Several fire departments respond to apartment fire in Duplin County on Mother’s Day.

It happened around 3:30p.m. Sunday on Stewart Circle in Warsaw.

The Warsaw Fire Department says someone in the apartment noticed smoke coming from the back of the apartment, so they call 911.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes of arriving on the scene. The fire department says a firefighter did fall through a roof, however, he was injured.

The fire was contained to apartment where the fire started.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the impacted families.