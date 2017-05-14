Pirates walk-off Tigers to claim series

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Turner Brown’s RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning scored Charlie Yorgen giving East Carolina a 3-2 11-inning American Athletic Conference series win over Memphis Sunday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 27-25 overall and 6-15 in league play, while the Tigers fall to 27-25 and 7-14.

West Covington (2-1) picked up the win in relief tossing 2.2 scoreless frames allowing two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Starter Jake Agnos surrendered one run (earned) on four hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts in five innings of work. Sam Lanier allowed two hits and walked one in one-third of an inning before handing the ball over to Matt Bridges in the sixth with the bases loaded and one out. Bridges allowed one run (earned) on one hit with three walks and two strikeouts in three innings.

Blake Bennett (2-1) suffered the loss as he was responsible for the game-winning run in the 11th. Bennett allowed one run (earned) on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 2.2 innings. Starter Jonathan Bowlan gave up two runs (both unearned) on six hits with five strikeouts over 7.2 innings. Alex Hicks walked one and gave up the Brown hit in the 11th.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton and Yorgen each registered a pair of hits to lead the Pirates. Brown (two) and Andrew Henrickson drove in the Pirates three runs, while Eric Tyler extended his on-base streak to a personal and AAC-best 38 games with a single in the ninth inning.

Chris Carrier, Tyler Webb and Carlos Williams collected two hits apiece for the Tigers, while Brandon Grudzielanek and Webb had RBI base hits.

How It Happened:

With the game knotted a two-all in the 11th inning, ECU walked off for the second time this season (other vs. Charlotte). Yorgen started the frame with a single down the first base line and moved to second on Tyler’s sac bunt. Kirk Morgan followed with a pinch-hit intentional walk and was immediately lifted for Nick Barber as a pinch runner. Travis Watkins loaded the bases with a walk off Hicks setting up Brown’s game-winning single back up the middle that scored Yorgen.

Memphis jumped out to an early 1-0 lead behind an RBI single off the bat of Grudzielank in the third frame. Webb doubled to left field with one out and came around on Grudzielank’s shot back up the middle.

ECU finally pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning taking a 2-1 lead. Spencer Brickhouse reached on a fielding error by Zach Schritenthal and took third on Watkins’ double to left field. Brown’s sac fly to right plated Brickhouse and moved Watkins to third, which was followed by Henrickson’s sac fly to left scoring Watkins.

Tyler Webb’s RBI single in the ninth inning knotted the game at two-all. Kyle O’Keefe and Andy Bowman drew consecutive walks to start the frame before moving up 90 feet on Schritenthal’s sac bunt. Webb followed with a shot back up the middle easily plating O’Keefe.

Up Next:

ECU will close out the home portion of its schedule on Tuesday, May 16 when it plays host Campbell on Senior Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (ET).