Hundreds spend more on Mother’s Day this year

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mother’s Day is all about mom’s and this year if you went over the top with spending you’re not the only one.

This year the National Retail Federation said people are spending an average of 186 dollars on mom.

The most popular gifts are flowers and greeting cards, but many like the go-to gift of jewelry.

Jordyn Williams spent the day with her mom, and she went the extra mile this year to make sure her

mother knows she appreciates her.

“our mother do so much for us like obviously they birth us but they also are always our supporter and they just love us so unconditionally and they are always there whenever you need someone to talk to they are more than your mom they are your best friend,” explained Williams.

Some mom’s said they appreciate the gifts, but when it comes to this day, they are happy simply spending it with family.

