Horse foster family provides a sanctuary for horses in need

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The United States Equine Rescue League is celebrating 20 years of rescue and fostering horses.

One local foster family in Kinston has opened their home to multiple horses, in hopes to heal and change their lives.

It is a horses dream, wide open pastures, a loveable family and plenty of company.

The foster parents for the horses say that’s how they like it but they want to see more.

Cindy and Brian Reise moved back to their family’s land two years ago, and have acquired 8 horses and one donkey.

As a part of the Equine Rescue League they knew they wanted to help save horses in need.

Cindy said each horse has a story, and deserves a better life.

Because the east is full of farmland and open pastures, she hopes more people will step up to help the animals in need.

“Even a donation or volunteer work here, the least little thing I mean you think, you might think it is so small, but it’s not to these horses.”

Cindy said sometimes the horses come in with ribs showing, under groomed, or neglected.

But she wouldn’t change her lifestyle for anything.

If you would like more information on how to donate, volunteer, or foster click here.