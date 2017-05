GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Goldsboro Police are investigating a man found shot to death in his car on Sunday.

It happened just after midnight on the 1000 block of Norman Street.

Police say officers heard gunshots in the area and when they responded they found Brandon Jones shot in his car. Investigators say Jones died before paramedics arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Wayne County Crime Stoppers (919) 735-2255.