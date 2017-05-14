First on 9: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Kinston nightclub

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting outside a nightclub that left one person dead and one other person injured.

It happened just before 1:45a.m. on Sunday.

Police say officers were called out to a report of gunshots on the 1600 block of North Queen Street. When officers arrived they learned two people had been shot during a  disturbance in the parking lot of the Kamelot Lounge. While investigating, officers learned the two victims were taken to UNC Lenoir Hospital in private cars.

Police say the victims were then transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Investigators say one of the victims, 35-year-old Vontrece Robinson, died at the hospital. Police say the second victim, 26-year-old Tajeem Harris is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kinston Police Department (252) 939-3220 or Kinston-Lenoir Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

