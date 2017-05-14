Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather return for Mother’s Day

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in and stays put through much of the week, bringing sunshine and warmer weather. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and nice. Highs around 80 inland and in the 70’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with a chance for a spotty shower north of Highway 264 after midnight. Milder with lows will be in the 50’s & 60’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with a few spotty showers. Highs will be in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds over the southeastern U.S. bringing sunshine along with increasing heat and humidity. Highs will approach 90 away from the coast by mid-week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 59 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast