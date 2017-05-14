Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather return for Mother’s Day

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in and stays put through much of the week, bringing sunshine and warmer weather.  Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and nice. Highs around 80 inland and in the 70’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with a chance for a spotty shower north of Highway 264 after midnight. Milder with lows will be in the 50’s & 60’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with a few spotty showers. Highs will be in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds over the southeastern U.S. bringing sunshine along with increasing heat and humidity. Highs will approach 90 away from the coast by mid-week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
64° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
