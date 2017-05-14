Candy companies plan to cut calories

By Published:
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Candy lovers may soon be able to indulge in the treats while also watching their waist.
Some of the nation’s biggest candy makes are putting their snacks on a diet by cutting the calories.
Mars announced a partnership with several other companies, including Nestle and companies that make Brachs, Nutella and Russell Stover, to reduce calories in their products.
They plan to cut the portions of the candies and label them clearer.
Mars said they will spend $200 million to make sure at least half of their products have fewer than 200 calories by 2022.

