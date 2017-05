NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – One man is dead in a Saturday evening shooting in New Bern.

New Bern Police responded to the 1500 block of Beaufort St. in reference to a gunshot victim around 5:31 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they located a deceased victim, 22-year-old Travon Ramere Marlowe.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.