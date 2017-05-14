Airport officials warn of delays at RDU

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials are expecting big crowds to pass through the doors over the coming days. It’s thanks in large part to Mother’s Day and graduation ceremonies.

Officials expect holiday like travel numbers, with around 150,000 people arriving for flights through Monday.

Andrew Sawyer, RDU’s spokesperson, said they expect the busiest day to be Monday. He reminded those picking up passengers of the rules at the airport.

“You are not allowed to wait for passengers on the terminal curbs, for safety and congestion reasons, but our cell phone lot’s right near there. It will allow you to wait for free, and when your loved ones or your party gets you,” he said.

Sawyer recommends you arrive at least two hours early for your flight until numbers die down.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s