Airport officials warn of delays at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials are expecting big crowds to pass through the doors over the coming days. It’s thanks in large part to Mother’s Day and graduation ceremonies.

Officials expect holiday like travel numbers, with around 150,000 people arriving for flights through Monday.

Andrew Sawyer, RDU’s spokesperson, said they expect the busiest day to be Monday. He reminded those picking up passengers of the rules at the airport.

“You are not allowed to wait for passengers on the terminal curbs, for safety and congestion reasons, but our cell phone lot’s right near there. It will allow you to wait for free, and when your loved ones or your party gets you,” he said.

Sawyer recommends you arrive at least two hours early for your flight until numbers die down.