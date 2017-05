10-year-old girl struck by bullet while sleeping in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 10-year-old girl was injured when a bullet came through the ceiling and struck her as she slept in a bed early Sunday, Durham police said.

Police responded to the shooting call around 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road.

The child was transported to a hospital and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

The bullet came through the ceiling from a second-floor apartment above where the girl was sleeping.

No one was in the apartment where police believed the bullet came from when officers searched it.

No suspects are in custody at this time and police are still investigating.

Neighbors are upset this shooting happened on Mother’s Day.

“My heart goes out to the family. My prayers go out to the family. Nobody should really have to go through this on Mother’s Day. This is a day for mothers and to show our love and compassion to mothers and our family members,” Yul Godfrey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Scozzafava at (919) 560-4583 extension 29357 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Sunday afternoon, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis released a statement about the incident.

“I am deeply disturbed and incensed at this act of violence, which resulted in the serious injury to an innocent sleeping child. The Durham Police Department is committed to identifying the individuals responsible for discharging the weapon used in this incident, and pursuing appropriate charges against all involved,” Davis said.

*WNCN contributed to this post.