Jones impresses at Bills minicamp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNCT) – On Friday the Buffalo Bills hosted the first Rookie Minicamp of the season where they got to see all their first year players practice for the first time. That includes former ECU star wide receiver Zay Jones, who the Bills selected in the second round of this year’s draft.

Many of the Buffalo faithful are excited to see what Jones can bring to the Bills offense this season. But the storyline of the first practice was the matchup of Jones and the Bills first round draft pick, Tre’Davious White a corner out of LSU. The Bills coaching staff decided to match the two up against each other to see how they would fair against strong competition.

“He’s a great route runner and I am a guy that can pretty much cover, so if I’m going against the best guy each and every rep, once I get thrown in the fire when the vets get here I think that I’ll be pretty much up to speed enough to keep up with those guys,” said White.

“Coach let me know that I was going to go against Tre’Davious just to get that good competition, not saying the other guys aren’t there but Tre’Davious is a proven guy,” said Jones. “That’s why he was taken in the first round and it’s just good to go against him and that competition.”

Jones got the chance to catch passes from a familiar face in quarterback Nate Peterman. Peterman and Jones worked together leading up to the draft at the Senior Bowl in January.

“When he was drafted I was so excited and I texted him and told him I couldn’t wait to start working with him,” Jones told reporters. “He has a high football IQ. A great guy, strong leader, so I’m excited to learn from and develop with him.”

After practice, Jones expressed how excited he is to get the opportunity to wear the Bills blue, red and white.

“Just the atmosphere, I heard it was unbelievable,” said Jones. “A strong fan base that loves and supports it’s team. I’m truly blessed to be here and I’m excited to play for this organization.”