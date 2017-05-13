Forecast: A “First Alert Weather Day” continues Saturday, strong storms possible

SUMMARY: A cold front will finally push through eastern North Carolina later today. A few strong storms will be possible so a “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.  Details:

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail possible. Highs will be in the 60’s north, 70’s south.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms exit the coast by midnight then skies go mostly clear. Lows will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for Mother’s Day. Highs will be around 80.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds over the southeastern U.S. bringing sunshine along with increasing heat and humidity. Highs will approach 90 away from the coast by mid-week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
62° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
59° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
55° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
52° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
57° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
62° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
64° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
