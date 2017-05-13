Forecast: A “First Alert Weather Day” continues Saturday, strong storms possible

SUMMARY: A cold front will finally push through eastern North Carolina later today. A few strong storms will be possible so a “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect. Details:

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail possible. Highs will be in the 60’s north, 70’s south.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms exit the coast by midnight then skies go mostly clear. Lows will be in the 40’s and 50’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for Mother’s Day. Highs will be around 80.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds over the southeastern U.S. bringing sunshine along with increasing heat and humidity. Highs will approach 90 away from the coast by mid-week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 55 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast