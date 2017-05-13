Dozens turn out for annual Greenville City Bike ride

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It may have been cool Saturday but it was perfect weather for a bike ride.

Nearly 30 bikers met in Greenville for the annual City Bike Ride.

Bikers rode together for three miles starting at the Town Common.

The Greenville Bike and Pedestrian Commission organizes the ride.

Their goal is to bring awareness to bikers in the area, and make people more comfortable riding on the street.

“The roads around here aren’t as safe for riding bikes as in other areas and so we want to bring some visibility to bicyclists and have people out on their bikes and get used to seeing bikes out on the road,” said Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission Chair Katy Webb.

Local businesses donated snacks for the bikers to enjoy on their trek.