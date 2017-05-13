California deputy killed in crash, covered with American flag and saluted

ALAMEDA COUNTY, C.A. (WNCT) – Tragedy struck the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department for the second time this year Friday, after another deputy was killed.

Police say 50-year-old Sroeuy Khin was killed in an early morning crash on Friday. Khin was heading home after working a midnight shift to earn extra money for his family.

“It’s a tragic loss for their family it’s a tragic loss for the law enforcement community that has to deal with the death of another deputy sheriff,” said Alameda Sheriff Greg Ahern.

When first responders realized Khin was a law enforcement officer, they covered his body with an American flag and pasued to salute him.

Khin would have turned 51 years old on Saturday. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Police say a bus rear-ended Khin, crushing his car.