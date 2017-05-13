American Heritage Girls try their hand at dentistry

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than a dozen girls in the American Heritage Girl program got a firsthand look at a career in dentistry Saturday. It was all thanks to the ECU Dental School.

Participants were able to learn what it takes to become a dentist, while earning the “Best I Can Be” badge.

Organizers say the event allows the girls to be exposed to careers in STEM fields at an early age. They also say the event teaches the girls about good oral hygiene.

“They’re excited that they learned something new,” said Briana Hudson, an ECU dental student. “They can take it with them and teach it to their friends, and then they can tell their friends about it and they might get more interested in it.”

During the event, the girls took teeth impressions, explored careers in dentistry, and learned about nutrition.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s