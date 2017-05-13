American Heritage Girls try their hand at dentistry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than a dozen girls in the American Heritage Girl program got a firsthand look at a career in dentistry Saturday. It was all thanks to the ECU Dental School.

Participants were able to learn what it takes to become a dentist, while earning the “Best I Can Be” badge.

Organizers say the event allows the girls to be exposed to careers in STEM fields at an early age. They also say the event teaches the girls about good oral hygiene.

“They’re excited that they learned something new,” said Briana Hudson, an ECU dental student. “They can take it with them and teach it to their friends, and then they can tell their friends about it and they might get more interested in it.”

During the event, the girls took teeth impressions, explored careers in dentistry, and learned about nutrition.