Volunteers rebuilding flooded homes in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Nearly seven months after Hurricane Matthew, people are still trying to rebuild their lives is Duplin County.

After the federal government denied most of North Carolina’s request for relief for Hurricane Matthew victims, volunteers say they will step up and help.

Good news for Chinquapin resident Allie Williams. Flood waters rose high enough to get inside her home of 50 years, destroying it.

Now, nearly seven months later, volunteers from the Eastern Baptist Association are renovating it, for free.

The nearly $15,000 rebuild involves tearing out the sheetrock and subflooring, replacing insulation and rebuilding Williams’ home from the frame up

The organization is working on rebuilding 18 homes in the area.

“We’ve had families that have been out of their homes since 0ctober 8th with nowhere really to live,” Richard Weeks, director of missions for the association, said. “We’re trying to put the efforts to rebuild these homes and get them back in it.”

The organization says it hopes to be finished in the Warsaw area by July.

And Williams says she’s looking forward to moving back into a home that holds so many precious memories for her.

“I didn’t think I was going to come back here after I saw how it looked,” Williams said. ”I didn’t think I would be able to come back. But after they fixed it so nice and kept talking with me it made me feel so good how they fixed it.”

There are still dozens of homes that need to be rebuilt.

“You get help for the first weeks and then as months go on the volunteers seem to not be as many,” Weeks said. “That’s what we are running into now. We don’t have as many volunteers as we did at one time.”

If you’d like more information on how you can help, visit the organization’s website.