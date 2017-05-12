STRIVE graduates 200th class

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – STRIVE is graduating its 200th class, celebrating over 2,000 participants’ success in the workforce and life skills training program.

It took place Friday at the Third Street Community Center auditorium at noon.

Founded in May 2000, Strive NC has served 2,097 graduates with innovative job and life skills training. It serves Greenville-Pitt County at the Life Empowerment Center classroom facilities on the campus of Third Street Community Center. Those individuals,  “hardest to employ,” learn how they can become productive members of society through gainful employment. Seventy-five percent of graduates are employed.

The Pitt County Reentry program is another element of LIFE of NC. It assists the recently incarcerated transition back to the community. For the 448 citizens transitioned from October 2013 to date, the program posts only a 15 percent recidivism rate. A Bureau of Justice study estimates the national average for repeat offenders at near 68 percent within three years and 77 percent within five years.

LIFE of NC also offers life skills and fatherhood programs, which work to strengthen family units and parenting.

The nonprofit organization is a United Way partner agency and is supported by corporate grants and individual donations. Learn more about LIFE of NC and STRIVE NC at http://www.lifeofnc.org.

