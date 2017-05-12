South Central softball wins; Rose soccer falls in Friday night playoff action

GREENVILLE- South Central’s Falcons rolled to an 8-1 win over Apex on Friday night to advance to the third round of the 4A state softball playoffs.

The South Central baseball team wasn’t as fortunate, as the Falcons fell to Holly Springs, 3-0.

JH Rose also lost in the second round of the 4A state soccer playoffs, falling to Leesville Road, 4-0.

Here are the night’s scores:

Baseball

Holly Springs 3, South Central 0

Northwood 14, Rocky Mount 4

West Craven 7, Terry Sanford 1

Ayden-Grifton 7, North Brunswick 0

South Granville 11, Dixon 1

Riverside 9, Franklin Academy 1

Northside 6, Pender 1

Softball 

South Central 8, Apex 1

Riverside 3, Hobbton 0

Princeton 2, Northside 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 3, Manteo 2

East Columbus 12, Southside 2

Lee County 9, West Carteret 0

East Carteret 16, Pamlico 4

Soccer

Leesville Road 4, JH Rose 0

Cleveland 1, Eastern Wayne 0

Jacksonville 5, Chapel Hill 4

West Carteret 1, Western Alamance 0

SW Onslow 1, NCSS&M 0

