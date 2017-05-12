Six transported to Vidant after Winterville collision

WNCT Staff Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Six people were transported to Vidant Medical Center Friday morning after a collision in Winterville left a car rolled over in a ditch and an SUV on fire.

Crews from the Winterville Fire Department responded to the intersection of Old Tar Road and Laurie Ellis Road around 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters with Engine 4101 used attack lines to extinguish a fire they said was confined to the engine compartment of the SUV.

A mother and the four children who were in the rolled-over passenger car were transported to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment, police said. Of the two occupants in the SUV, one woman was also transported.

Police said one vehicle failed to yield the right of way and collided with the other vehicle.

The road is back open, and Winterville police said charges are pending.

