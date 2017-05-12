Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, unborn child in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The man charged with the murder of a pregnant mother of four appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

32-year-old Robert La’Shaun Holley is accused of killing 27-year-old Kendra Norman in a Plymouth home.

Officers arrested him around 7:45 p.m. May 11. He’s charged with first-degree murder and was placed in the Washington County Detention Center under a $1,500,000 secure bond. Holley is also charged with the felony murder of an unborn child.

According to the SBI, Norman was found fatally shot at the 300 block of E. Fourth Street shortly after 10 p.m. on May 7.

Police say Holley was the uncle to one of Norman’s four children.

Norman lived with Rosa Holley, the grandmother to one of her four children. She had another one on the way.

“I was good being a grandmother; having her back,” said Holley. “But you know there’s nothing like your mother and father.”

Holley described Norman as an “outgoing person that truly loved her children.”

Holley said she was inside the home with her husband and Norman when she heard a cry for help and that was the last time she heard Norman’s voice.

“I hear somebody say, “Ms. Rose, Ms. Rose,’ after I heard two shots,” Holley said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Plymouth police with a homicide investigation.