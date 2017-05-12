Pitt mashes Bryant & Strattron in opening round win

By Published: Updated:

MOOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The top seeded Pitt Community College baseball team picked up a 13-4 victory in the first round of the NJCAA Region 10, Division II Southeast District Baseball Tournament on Friday night. Freshman pitcher Kyle Davis was credited with the victory.

The Bulldogs used the long ball to advance to the second round. Daniel Millwee got the scoring going on a three run shot in the top of the second to give Pitt their first lead of the game at 3-2. After giving up two runs, the Bulldogs found themselves down 4-3 in the fourth when Tommy Bullock blasted a go-ahead three run shot to left to put Pitt ahead 6-4. Drew Piscorik then provided some insurance with a solo shot in the sixth to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 7-4 and they would not look back.

The win advances the Bulldogs to the second round where they will take on fifth seeded Patrick Henry on Saturday afternoon.

