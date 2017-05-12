Parents, suicide prevention advocates concerned over new mobile game

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – A new game on social media has some school districts across the country warning parents.

The Blue Whale Challenge encourages players to harm themselves. Players are assigned tasks to be completed over 50 days. They can vary from watching a scary movie, to cutting themselves. The final challenge to win is committing suicide.

“They’re not mature enough to understand that,” said Acolia Conley. “Kids, you know, they love video games, that’s the first thing. So anything they can get their hands on, they’ll take it seriously.”

That’s why some adults say the Blue Whale Challenge has dangerous potential.

“It’s really just being aware of your child and just being aware of what they are doing and what they have access to,” said Jessica Barrow, Call Center Director at Integrated Family Services.

Barrow said it’s vital for parents to sit down and talk with their children about the reality of suicide.

“It’s important that they know that it’s permanent. There is no coming back from it. And it’s important for them to know the impact that it has on their family and friends.”

The concerns sparked the Apple and Google Play stores to remove the app in order to prevent more people from downloading it.