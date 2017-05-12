One soldier killed, 2 others injured in crash on Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG N.C. (WNCN) – Two soldiers were injured and one was killed when their military vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle Thursday evening on Plank Road near Vass Road, post officials said.

The soldiers were on their way to a routine training event when the vehicles collided.

A special operations combat medic with the 528th Sustainment Brigade was killed in incident.

The family of the 24-year-old from Columbus, Georgia requested he not be identified.

One soldier is in critical condition and is being treated at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

The second injured soldier is in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this soldier’s family as we mourn the loss of this dedicated paratrooper. He is loved by so many in our battalion, and his life was spent in service to his family, his friends, his team, and his country,” said Lt. Col. Todd Hanks, the 528th Special Troops Battalion commander, 528th Sustainment Brigade.

The incident is currently under investigation.

It is command policy that the names of injured personnel not be released.