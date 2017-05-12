One family celebrates a special Mother’s Day with new addition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mother’s Day is just around the corner and is a day that means so much to so many, especially new mothers.

Today we spoke with a family who says this Mother’s Day came with a special gift.

Rachel Speicher is a new mother of two.

“If being a mom is something you want. It’s so worth it,” said Speicher.

We caught up with Speicher three hours after her daughter Caroline-Rose was born.

She says she can’t imagine a better gift for Mother’s Day.

“It’s really wonderful and I just hope anyone who wants that opportunity is able to have that opportunity because there’s nothing else in the world like it,” said Speicher.

Rachel’s parents drove 16 hours from the Midwest to celebrate Caroline’s birthday and the Mother’s Day holiday.

Speicher said, “Being able to spend time with both of my kids and my own mom on Mother’s Day is pretty special.”

Caroline’s two year old brother Jefferson doesn’t know what to think about her arrival.

Speicher said, “He is not sure about her when he first came in we asked him if he wanted to take her home with us and he said, ‘Umm No.”

As a new mother of two, Rachel said she knows things are going to change.

“I’m nervous about you know being able to raise them both I’m nervous that I know she’s going to be different than my son was but I don’t know how she’s going to be different,” Speicher added.

Despite her nerves Rachel said she feels no greater purpose than being a mom.

“I wasn’t able to really appreciate it until my son was born but there’s nothing better than you know having your own kids and being able to be that person in their life,” said Speicher.