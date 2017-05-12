New Bern teen arrested for threats of mass violence at high school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Police have arrested a teen for threats of mass violence at a local high school.

18-year-old Antonio Samuel Blount of New Bern is charged with one felony county of False Report, Act of Mass Violence to Occur on Educational Property. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Blount’s arrest follows an investigation into threats of mass violence made against New Bern High School on May 4th.

He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $1,5000 secured bond. He had a first court appearance on Thursday.