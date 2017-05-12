New Bern teen arrested for threats of mass violence at high school

WNCT Staff Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Police have arrested a teen for threats of mass violence at a local high school.

18-year-old Antonio Samuel Blount of New Bern is charged with one felony county of False Report, Act of Mass Violence to Occur on Educational Property. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Blount’s arrest follows an investigation into threats of mass violence made against New Bern High School on May 4th.

He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $1,5000 secured bond. He had a first court appearance on Thursday.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s