GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In late September of 2016, reconnaissance aircraft investigated a rather disorganized disturbance in the Caribbean Sea. It didn’t look like much at the time, but this system would eventually become Hurricane Matthew.

It strengthened when it wasn’t supposed to, made a mess of computer model forecasts, and generally became one of the more eccentric hurricanes we’ve experienced in North Carolina.

Over the past 4 months, our WNCT9 First Alert Weather Team has been working on a special documentary on this rather strange storm, and we invite you to join us Friday at 5:30 PM as we present “Matthew: Rising Waters” Through first-hand accounts and state-of-the-art computer graphics, we’ll bring you the story of a hurricane that had one oddity after another.

So be sure to watch Matthew: Rising Waters- exclusively from the WNCT9 First Alert Weather Team.

Hurricane Matthew

Matthew: Rising Waters GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In late September of 2016, reconnaissance aircraft investigated a rather disorganized disturbance in the Caribbean…

Officials hold hazard mitigation grant meetings in Pitt County GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts continue in Pitt County. If your home was damaged and you want to be considered …

Community group helps people with lingering issues after Matthew GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s another food distribution day for the Churches Outreach Network in Greenville. With the help of a new group, …

Disaster recovery groups consult with clergy in Greenville on Matthew needs GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pastors, clergy, and several community groups met in Greenville Tuesday morning to address lingering needs followi…

Deadline for Hurricane Matthew victims to apply for FEMA assistance Monday GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Monday is the last day to register for assistance through FEMA following Hurricane Matthew. If you sustained damage…

4 FEMA mitigation centers open across the East WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – Recovery continues in Bertie County months after Hurricane Matthew. FEMA has opened a new center in Windsor to help k…

Kinston teen displaced during holiday season due to Hurricane Matthew GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – It’s been nearly three months since Hurricane Matthew devastated much of Eastern North Carolina. This holiday season,…

$200M disaster relief package passes N.C. House, moves on to Senate Related Coverage The Latest: Disaster aid package clears House, now to Senate RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — During a special session held by state …

State leaders to wrap up public input for Hurricane Matthew recovery this week Related Coverage Gov. McCrory talks Matthew recovery at Edgecombe County meeting GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Almost two months after historic …

FEMA assistance deadline extended for Hurricane Matthew survivors RALEIGH, N.C. – (WNCT) The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a 31 day extension for Hurricane Matthew survivors in North Caro…

How to apply for FEMA disaster assistance GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Trying to apply for FEMA disaster assistance but not sure how? FEMA has put out a list of registration basics for …

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Kinston Monday KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Starting Monday, people in the east will have another resource to access, as recovery from Hurricane Matthew continues…

Local church opens their doors to feed those affected by Matthew KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A local church banded together to feed and clothe victims of hurricane Matthew. Dozens turned out to Greater Mount Zi…

N.C. Labor Department to provide Matthew assistance RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry has directed the Occupational Safety and Health Divi…

How to Help: Salvation Army, churches to provide meals Related Coverage County by County: Lenoir County officials brief media on flooding impacts GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hurricane Matthew left …