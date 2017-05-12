Matthew: Rising Waters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In late September of 2016, reconnaissance aircraft investigated a rather disorganized disturbance in the Caribbean Sea. It didn’t look like much at the time, but this system would eventually become Hurricane Matthew.

It strengthened when it wasn’t supposed to, made a mess of computer model forecasts, and generally became one of the more eccentric hurricanes we’ve experienced in North Carolina.

Over the past 4 months, our WNCT9 First Alert Weather Team has been working on a special documentary on this rather strange storm, and we invite you to join us Friday at 5:30 PM as we present “Matthew: Rising Waters” Through first-hand accounts and state-of-the-art computer graphics, we’ll bring you the story of a hurricane that had one oddity after another.

So be sure to watch Matthew: Rising Waters- exclusively from the WNCT9 First Alert Weather Team.

