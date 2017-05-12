Greenville to restrict motorized boats from Town Common access

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Motorized boaters will only have one boat access in Greenville beginning June 1.

According to a memo sent to Greenville City Council, the water conditions at Town Common are not suitable for motorized boater access.

They will soon be directed to the Port Terminal boating access.

Knee Deep Adventure owner Kelsey Curtis said while it is unfortunate for motorized boaters, she expects it will make it easier for kayakers and canoers.

“We are hoping that will improve safety for kayaks and canoes,” Curtis said. “They’ll no longer have to worry about people backing their trailer in or boats trying to come in off the water.”

The memo also says new park amenities have brought increased traffic to the area and a portion of the ramp may be a viable option to place an ADA accessible canoe and kayak launch.