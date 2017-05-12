Forecast: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect- strong storms possible

SUMMARY: A stalled front will guide a series of disturbances into eastern North Carolina. A few strong storms will be possible. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect. Also, Hurricane Preparedness Week continues. Join our WNCT9 First Alert Weather Team for a special documentary “Matthew: Rising Waters” on Friday at 5:30 PM. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few showers around but mostly drizzle and mist. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s north of highway 70 and lower to mid 60s south of highway 70 and out into the outer banks. Conditions are damp with some areas of patchy fog and breezy at times with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, maybe a strong thunderstorm or two, primarily along the coast. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 for northern areas and upper 70s to around 80 for southern areas. Winds are out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph, so it is breezy at times.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few passing showers tonight, temperatures are again in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, thus it could be breezy at times.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be mostly cloudy with storms likely, rain could be heavy at times. Conditions will be breezy and damp along with the rain. By Sunday, sunshine and warmer temperatures return.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 30% 66 ° F precip: 30% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 60% 62 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 40% 65 ° F precip: 40% 65 ° F precip: 40% 65 ° F precip: 40% 66 ° F precip: 40% 66 ° F precip: 50% 66 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 60% 67 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 30% 70 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast