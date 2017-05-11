Special Olympics gets underway in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Public Schools is sponsoring one of the largest Special Olympics events in the area Thursday.

It got underway at 9 a.m. on the Kinston High School football field.

Nearly 300 Special Olympic athletes are taking part in the games, and over 1000 people volunteered for the event. All 18 of Lenoir County’s public schools were represented.

Cody Bridgers participated in several events. “The long jump and the softball and social kind of stuff,” said Bridgers.

Competitor Zachary Florian said, “I can tell you it’s a lot of hard work.”

Organizers spent the entire school year gearing up for the big event.

