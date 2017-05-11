Senate budget for North Carolina budget heading to floor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Senate’s budget proposal for state government for the next two years is on track to pass the chamber.

The measure was scheduled for Senate floor debate and the first of two required votes Thursday. Senate committees considered and approved the Republican measure Wednesday.

The bill would spend $22.9 billion for the next fiscal year. GOP leaders are highlighting teacher pay raises, individual and corporate income tax cuts and more money in the state’s rainy day reserve. Lawmakers benefited from a projecting revenue surplus in the current fiscal year.

After Senate floor votes, the budget plan will move to the House, where Republicans will generate a rival measure. House and Senate negotiations would then work to hammer out a final plan to present to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.