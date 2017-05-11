Post flood river water quality in the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the East, water quality is always a concern after major flooding occurs.

Whether it’s swimming, boating or fishing, there are steps to recovery for rivers.

Along with high waters, the quality of the water also plays a role as well.

According to the National Weather Service, after a flooding event water quality can take up to weeks to return to its normal state.

Impurities such as fecal matter and bacteria can cause animals and humans to get ill.

According to river quality experts, the Tar River experienced a fecal matter contamination in the latest flooding.

Key things to look out for are the amount of garbage in the area you are attempting to swim in.

Dead or the absence of fish can also be a sign when looking for unsafe water.

Heather Deck of Sound Rivers Incorporated says making these smart decisions can keep you from getting ill, “It’s really best judgement by the folks that are there.”

“Certainly if you see a fish killed, you don’t want to be in the water and at that point you want to wait, till those things have cleared up and give it some time.”

Deck later went on to say always use caution and to check water quality on websites such as the North Carolina Marine Fisheries website.