Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office tactical unit tests out new gear

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office tactical unit has new tools to keep residents safe.

Gadgets include a multi-purpose quick release belt and magazine holders for AK-47s and AR-15s.

The office is partnering with local business G-Code to test out the equipment.

All of the equipment is specialized and usually comes with a hefty price tag.

“To fully outfit with just the needed gear, we were looking at about $2,500 to $3,500 per team member,” said Capt. Bruce Dixon, SWAT team commander. “So this is a substantial cost savings to our taxpayer base.”

Tactical unit deputies will wear the equipment and notify the company of any changes they would like to see to improve the product.

There are 16 deputies on the part-time unit.

