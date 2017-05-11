New Bern considers new parking deck

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Aldermen in New Bern are working on bringing their parking management plan to life with a mix-use parking deck.

They want to build it at the corner of Craven and Pollock streets.

Alderman Dallas Blackiston says he wants the building to house retail and possibly hotel or condo parking spots.

He says the project could not only improve parking but also bring more economic growth.

“It’s another growth opportunity,” said Blackiston “It’s smart growth. It’s looking forward with a vision to where we want to go. We think this in an important step to better manage our future.”

Blackiston says their next step is to work with the county on development.

He expects the project to cost between $6 and $8 million.

