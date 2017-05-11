Martin Co. school consolidation up for discussion

WNCT Staff Published:

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – School consolidation is up for discussion again in Martin County.

This week, the Town of Hamilton passed a resolution opposing the consolidation plan.

9 On Your Side reached out to the Martin County Schools superintendent Chris Mansfield who said consolidation discussion is in the early stages and plans for school closures have been announced.

Mansfield said an outline of the reorganization would leave the school system with one high school, one middle school, and five elementary schools. He added, before any public discussion can happen, the school system must be approved for a grant to build a career technical high school.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s