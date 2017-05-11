Martin Co. school consolidation up for discussion

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – School consolidation is up for discussion again in Martin County.

This week, the Town of Hamilton passed a resolution opposing the consolidation plan.

9 On Your Side reached out to the Martin County Schools superintendent Chris Mansfield who said consolidation discussion is in the early stages and plans for school closures have been announced.

Mansfield said an outline of the reorganization would leave the school system with one high school, one middle school, and five elementary schools. He added, before any public discussion can happen, the school system must be approved for a grant to build a career technical high school.