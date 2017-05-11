Man injured in boat fire in Belhaven

By Published:

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) –  A Florida man is recovering after his boat catches on fire in Beaufort County.

Beaufort County Emergency Management tells WNCT it happened around 8 o’clock Wednesday night in Belhaven.

An emergency management official says the fire started while a couple, from Florida, had docked their boat offshore near a marina. First responders did have to take a man to the a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the fire.

Between 300-350 gallons of gas was released into the water, and boons have been set up to protect the water.

The other person on the boat was not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s