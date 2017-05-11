Man injured in boat fire in Belhaven

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Florida man is recovering after his boat catches on fire in Beaufort County.

Beaufort County Emergency Management tells WNCT it happened around 8 o’clock Wednesday night in Belhaven.

An emergency management official says the fire started while a couple, from Florida, had docked their boat offshore near a marina. First responders did have to take a man to the a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the fire.

Between 300-350 gallons of gas was released into the water, and boons have been set up to protect the water.

The other person on the boat was not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.