Man convicted of murder in Pitt County up for parole

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man convicted of murder in Pit County in 1993 could soon become a free man.

Ricky Huggins fatally shot Joseph Wallace in January of 1992 after an altercation.

Huggins also shot Louis Perry, who survived.

The felon is now up for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a scholastic and vocational program.

A commission will gather information used during the investigation and trial to make a decision.

Crimes committed after 1994 are not eligible for parole.

