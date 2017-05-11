Locals react to NC NAACP president stepping down

Related Coverage North Carolina NAACP leader of protest movement to step down

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina NAACP president has officially announced he is stepping down from his position.

The Reverend Doctor William J Barber has been quite influential here in the east.

It’s no secret Dr. Barber has been involved in community issues across the state.

Just here in the east he has advocated for voter rights, gay rights and under-represented communities.

He was here last week fighting for a local man Dontae Sharpe, a man many believe was wrongly convicted of murder.

In addition, he has fought for keeping Pungo hospital in Belhaven.

All while staying involved with the moral marches.

NAACP member Minerva Freeman said she was shocked to hear he is leaving the position, but knows he has left a lasting impression on her community.

“I think it has motivated people. It has given people the feeling that little people, community people can make an impact and they have,” said Freeman.

Barber’s term officially ends in October, he will step down in June, but remain, on the national NAACP board of directors.

After 12 years of holding the presidential position, barber will next focus on the poor people’s campaign just like dr. Martin Luther King Junior worked on before he was murdered.