Greenville City Council moves forward with student housing project

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday evening Greenville City Council put an end to one of this years most contested items.

The council voted to move forward with the Charles Boulevard housing project.

They decided unanimously to allow for student housing projects near the Firetower Road intersection.

Dozens of people spoke against the project.

In the end, Mayor Allen Thomas said the decision works to move the city forward.

Thomas said, “In this particular scenario I think we’ve already signaled as a council, unanimously I believe, that we are going to do a better job at giving for the first time in Greenville’s history a plan, and a blue print, for potential student housing and how that grades out and where we would like to see that in certain capacities.”

The council has developed a student housing commission to better determine future housing sites for Greenville.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s