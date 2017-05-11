Greenville City Council moves forward with student housing project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday evening Greenville City Council put an end to one of this years most contested items.

The council voted to move forward with the Charles Boulevard housing project.

They decided unanimously to allow for student housing projects near the Firetower Road intersection.

Dozens of people spoke against the project.

In the end, Mayor Allen Thomas said the decision works to move the city forward.

Thomas said, “In this particular scenario I think we’ve already signaled as a council, unanimously I believe, that we are going to do a better job at giving for the first time in Greenville’s history a plan, and a blue print, for potential student housing and how that grades out and where we would like to see that in certain capacities.”

The council has developed a student housing commission to better determine future housing sites for Greenville.