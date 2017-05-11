Flooding clean-up continues in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After the Neuseway Nature Center flooded in October, it’s now it recovery mode part two after the rain storm a few weeks ago.

“This slide here, you can see the grime and the slime on it,” said Robert Harrell, a contractor.

Crews spent the day at the park to make sure everything was washed off.

The park is still closed and if you drive through you’ll find standing water, dirty benches and caution tape.

“It’s like a car,” said Harrell. “Once you start washing it and you don’t finish you realize how dirty it is, so we’re doing the whole thing.”

This is all the result of the recent flooding.

“How do we prevent the next disastrous flood from happening in our backyard?” said Kinston Mayor B.J. Murphy.

Murphy realizes how catastrophic both Matthew and this month’s event was, which is why he wants the focus to be on prevention to that from happening again.

“Government in and of itself is very good at being the knight in shining armor after the fact,” said Murphy. “We need them to be the knight in shining armor before the fact ever happens.”

History shows reacting after the disaster already happens leaves room for a whole lot of cleanup

Murphy has made trips to both Raleigh and Washington D.C. to advocate for flood prevention.

He said he is he’s confident there will be some changes