First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather Thursday, “First Alert Weather Day” in effect

SUMMARY: A stalled front will guide disturbances into eastern NC. This may lead to heavier rain and a few strong thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers/storms. Temperatures are in the 60s & 70s and humid. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 70’s and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible. Most thunderstorm activity may be along the north and eastern portions of the area (i.e. the Albemarle Sound, OBX etc…) Winds will be at 5 to 15 mph. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and storms again overnight, Most thunderstorm activity may be along and north of highway 264.

FRIDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 50% 71 ° F precip: 30% 67 ° F precip: 30% 66 ° F precip: 30% 65 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 40% 63 ° F precip: 30% 62 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 30% 62 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 30% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 30% 69 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 40% 63 ° F precip: 50% 63 ° F precip: 40% 63 ° F precip: 40% 63 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 40% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast