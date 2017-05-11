First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather Thursday, “First Alert Weather Day” in effect

SUMMARY: A stalled front will guide disturbances into eastern NC. This may lead to heavier rain and a few strong thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers/storms. Temperatures are in the 60s & 70s and humid. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 70’s and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible. Most thunderstorm activity may be along the north and eastern portions of the area (i.e. the Albemarle Sound, OBX etc…) Winds will be at 5 to 15 mph. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and storms again overnight, Most thunderstorm activity may be along and north of highway 264.

FRIDAY:  Skies will be variably cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
64° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
64° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
64° F
precip:
40%
3am
Fri
63° F
precip:
30%
4am
Fri
62° F
precip:
40%
5am
Fri
62° F
precip:
40%
6am
Fri
62° F
precip:
30%
7am
Fri
62° F
precip:
30%
8am
Fri
61° F
precip:
20%
9am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
62° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
68° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sat
63° F
precip:
40%
1am
Sat
63° F
precip:
40%
2am
Sat
63° F
precip:
40%
3am
Sat
64° F
precip:
40%
4am
Sat
64° F
precip:
40%
