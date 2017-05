GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU head football coach Scottie Montgomery had a huge Mother’s Day surprise for one lucky mother in the east.

And he let her spring the news on her son as well!

Montgomery headed to South Greenville Elementary to surprise teacher Tia Chapman. And the big surprise, a scholarship for her son, defensive end Kiante Anderson!

She then called Kiante to deliver the awesome news.

Watch the full video below!