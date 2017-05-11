Civil Rights Museum, Duke Energy row over power bills

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy could cut power to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in a dispute over an $18,000 credit deposit.

The News & Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2r16KPW ) museum officials sent a letter to the N.C. Utilities Commission in April, asking the commission to block Duke’s attempt to collect the deposit and suggesting that the company is meddling in Greensboro race relations and colluding with city officials.

Museum CEO John Swaine says Duke didn’t apologize for turning off the museum’s lights for several hours in February, which is the museum’s busiest period because of Black History Month. The museum had to issue more than $1,800 in refunds.

In a Monday filing, Duke asked the commission to dismiss the complaint, saying the museum has been delinquent on bills numerous times since 2009.