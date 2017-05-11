Carteret County Public Schools names new superintendent

WNCT Staff Published:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Public Schools Board of Education named a new superintendent at a special meeting Thursday.

Mat Bottoms will begin his duties at superintendent July 1 and will fill the position left vacant when Dan Novey, who took a position as an assistant professor at East Carolina University.

Bottoms is currently the school system’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, and oversees the maintenance department

He was selected as an assistant superintendent in May 2010.

Prior to that Bottoms served as principal of Croatan High School since the school opened in 1998. He worked as an assistant principal at West Carteret High School from 1995-1998 and was the school’s band director from 1980-1995.

Board of Education Chair Perry Harker said applications were received from 40 candidates from 14 different states.

Bottoms is a native of Wilson. His wife is Gail Bottoms, who taught mathematics in the Carteret County Public School System for 30 years.

