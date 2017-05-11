Carteret County Health Department to remain closed Friday after bed bug discovery

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Health Department will remain closed Friday after bed bugs were found in the waiting area and an office.

The health department said the closure will afford it the opportunity to ensure extermination. A qualified pest control specialist performed an inspection and thoroughly treated the affected areas on Thursday. It closed at 4 p.m. out of an abundance of caution.

The incident is believed to be isolated.

Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown insects that live by feeding off the blood of humans, but do not transmit disease.

The department plans to reopen Monday, May 15th at 8:00 a.m.