Carteret County Health Department closes early due to bed bugs

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Health Department closed early Thursday after bed bugs were found in the waiting area and an office of the Health Department at 3820 Bridges Street, Suite A in Morehead City.

Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown insects that live by feeding off the blood of humans, but do not transmit disease

In a news release, the department said a qualified pest control specialist performed an inspection and thoroughly treated the affected areas.

The Health Department around 4:00 pm, they said, out of an abundance of caution.

The Health Department will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.